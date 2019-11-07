Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s little girl Kaavia James is growing up so fast! In honor of her first birthday, the actress, 47, posted a heartfelt birthday tribute dedicated to the toddler.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s little girl Kaavia James is growing up so fast! In honor of her first birthday, the actress, 47, posted a heartfelt birthday tribute dedicated to the toddler.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!