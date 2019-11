Photo credit: Shutterstock

“Happpppppyyyyyyyyy Birthday,” he wrote. “I cannot believe you are 1 years old already. Many nights i dreamed of what it would feel like to have a daughter—and this reality is wayyyy better. Thank you for bringing a different kind of joy to our lives. As the man who was choosing to help guide you thru this world i will support all your dreams—and i will love you unconditionally. I got you‼️ I love you @kaaviajames .”