Photo credit: Shutterstock

Malik and Gigi initially sparked rumors that they were back together again after the supermodel tagged Malik’s mom, Tricia Brannan Malik, in an Instagram post in December 2019. “Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamlike’s Chicken Curry Pasta Salad,” the model wrote. “Hopefully she’ll share the recipe with the world one day.”