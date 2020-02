Photo credit: Masato Onoda/WWD/Shutterstock

After their highly publicized split Tyler, 27, and Gigi broke up, he appeared on People TV’s Reality Check and spoke about their fling. "She’s a great person, and I met a great friend. She’s someone that I have [a] lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that. It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now. We’re just friends,” he said.