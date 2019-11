Photo credit: Shutterstock

Although the country star has yet to pop the question, insiders claim he will get down on one knee sooner rather than later. "It was clear within a few months of Gwen and Blake becoming a couple that this was for keeps, it’s now just a matter of when and where. We’re all expecting a wedding soon. I don’t think there will be a big engagement, but they will have an intimate wedding — I would say within the year they’ll be married," a source told Page Six