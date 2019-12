Photo credit: INSTARImages

Although Blake has yet to pop the question to Gwen, insiders believe that the country star will get down on one knee in the near future. "It was clear within a few months of Gwen and Blake becoming a couple that this was for keeps, it’s now just a matter of when and where. We’re all expecting a wedding soon. I don’t think there will be a big engagement, but they will have an intimate wedding — I would say within the year they’ll be married," a source told Page Six.