COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
That’s A New One

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Really Like My Brother’

January 26, 2018 11:21AM

The Goop founder and Coldplay frontman split in 2014.

From exes to siblings! Gwyneth Paltrow may have just changed the entire divorce game after revealing the secret to her unconventional (but totally awesome) relationship with her ex-husband Chris Martin. While most divorced couples are focused on maintaining an amicable relationship with their exes, the actress and Goop founder, 45, and Coldplay frontman, 40, have taken a somewhat alternate route to “maintain their family.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Really Like My Brother’

Back to intro
1/7
While on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night, Gwyneth, who recently announced her engagement to Brad Falchuk, discussed the current status of her relationship with her ex, Chris.
“He’s really like my brother, we’re very familial,” she told Stephen. “It’s nice, it’s great.”
The couple, who share two children – daughter, Apple, 13, and son, Moses, 11 – split in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in April 2015. While the two have a “wonderful relationship” now, Gwyneth admitted that they fought hard to get to this place for their kids.
“Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard,” she said. “We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible…We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple that was kind of the goal so that’s what we’ve tried to do.”
While the two may share a close bond, both Chris and Gwyneth have moved on romantically.
On Saturday, Gwyneth finally debuted her massive engagement ring on the red carpet at the Producers Guild Awards, weeks after she and her fiancé Brad confirmed the news. Meanwhile, Chris was recently snapped getting cozy with Fifty Shades actress, Dakota Johnson.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE