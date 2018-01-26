That’s A New One
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Really Like My Brother’
The Goop founder and Coldplay frontman split in 2014.
From exes to siblings! Gwyneth Paltrow may have just changed the entire divorce game after revealing the secret to her unconventional (but totally awesome) relationship with her ex-husband Chris Martin. While most divorced couples are focused on maintaining an amicable relationship with their exes, the actress and Goop founder, 45, and Coldplay frontman, 40, have taken a somewhat alternate route to “maintain their family.”
