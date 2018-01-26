Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Really Like My Brother’

Brad Falchuk, discussed the current status of her relationship with her ex, Chris. While on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night, Gwyneth, who recently announced her engagement to, discussed the current status of her relationship with her ex, Chris.

“He’s really like my brother, we’re very familial,” she told Stephen. “It’s nice, it’s great.”

The couple, who share two children – daughter, Apple, 13, and son, Moses, 11 – split in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in April 2015. While the two have a “wonderful relationship” now, Gwyneth admitted that they fought hard to get to this place for their kids.

“Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard,” she said. “We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible…We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple that was kind of the goal so that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

While the two may share a close bond, both Chris and Gwyneth have moved on romantically.