Hailey Baldwin showed off her bikini body during a photoshoot on the beach in Miami on Wednesday, November 27. The model sported a variety of bathing suits as she posed on the sand and splashed in the waves.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Hailey Baldwin showed off her bikini body during a photoshoot on the beach in Miami on Wednesday, November 27. The model sported a variety of bathing suits as she posed on the sand and splashed in the waves.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!