Who said wearing dresses isn’t masculine? Well, actually…

In recent days, conservative author Candace Owens slammed singer Harry Styles for donning a dress on the cover of Vogue, sparking outrage across the Internet. However, icons like Elton John, Freddie Mercury, David Bowie and Prince have been challenging gender norms in fashion for years — and looked damn good while doing it.

These days, popular celebs like the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, as well as Timotheé Chalamet, Machine Gun Kelly and more, are redefining masculinity by pulling off groundbreaking new styles.

As Styles so perfectly put it: “What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes… It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself.”

The singer added: “There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes.”

Scroll through for a look at the celebrity men who are breaking down the barriers in fashion.