We can’t help but adore Harry Styles‘ Vogue cover shoot photos! The icon got candid about One Direction, fashion, music, and more while speaking with the outlet in an interview, which was published on Friday, November 13.

Styles rose to fame at 16 years old when he auditioned for 2010’s X-Factor. Judge Simon Cowell placed contestants Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson in a group, which eventually became One Direction. “I went to the audition to find out if I could sing or if my mum was just being nice to me,” the “Golden” singer explained.

Styles went on to describe his feelings toward the former boy band — which went on hiatus in 2015. “I think the typical thing is to come out of a band like that and almost feel like you have to apologize for being in it,” he said. “But I loved my time in it. It was all new to me, and I was trying to learn as much as I could. I wanted to soak it in … I think that’s probably why I like traveling now — soaking stuff up.”

During One Direction’s five years together, they released five hit albums and won numerous awards, including six Billboard Music Awards, seven Brit Awards, seven American Music Awards and 28 Teen Choice Awards.

The “Watermelon Sugar” crooner — who won the Billboard Chart Achievement Award in 2020 — later opened up about his love life. “When it comes to relationships, you just expect yourself to be good at it …[but] being in a real relationship with someone is a skill,” he told Vogue. While Styles is “too much of a gentleman to name names,” he has been romantically linked to musicians and models including Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne and Camille Rowe, just to name a few.

When speaking about inner peace, Styles said that “meditation just brings a stillness that has been really beneficial, I think, for my mental health.” Styles revealed he does Pilates twice a day to “open” his “very tight hamstrings.”

The U.K. native — who made history as the first-ever solo man to appear on Vogue‘s cover — is no stranger to fashion as he continuously challenges gender fashion roles and stigmas. The 26-year-old told the outlet he’s “liked fancy dresses” ever since he was a kid when he began looking up to groundbreaking musicians.

“I was really young, and I wore tights for [a school play],” he recalled. “I remember it was crazy to me that I was wearing a pair of tights. And that was maybe where it all kicked off!”

“The people that I looked up to in music — Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John — they’re such showmen. As a kid, it was completely mind-blowing. Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it,” Styles said. “I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with.”

“What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes,” he explained, “and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself.”

He added: “There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes.”

While comparing his first solo album in 2017, Harry Styles, to his 2019’s Fine Line album, Styles said he was “very much finding out what my sound was as a solo artist.”

“I think with the second album I let go of the fear of getting it wrong and … it was really joyous and really free,” he shared.

“I think with music it’s so important to evolve — and that extends to clothes and videos and all that stuff. That’s why you look back at David Bowie with Ziggy Stardust or the Beatles and their different eras — that fearlessness is super inspiring,” he added.

Styles is widely renowned as an icon who celebrates and supports all kinds of people. From displaying Black Lives Matters and LGBTQ+ flags on stage to promoting the mantra, “Treat People With Kindness,” Styles has made it clear he loves everyone. The humbling and honest musician often talks about wanting to make “people feel comfortable being whatever they want to be.”

When previously asked why he waves certain flags around on stage, Styles responded: “Maybe at a show you can have a moment of knowing that you’re not alone.”

“I’m aware that as a white male, I don’t go through the same things as a lot of the people that come to the shows. I can’t claim that I know what it’s like, because I don’t. So I’m not trying to say, ‘I understand what it’s like.’ I’m just trying to make people feel included and seen,” the handsome hunk explained. “I’m not saying I understand how it feels. I’m just trying to say, ‘I see you.'”