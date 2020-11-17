trending in NEWS

Fans of Harry Styles and his celebrity pals were outraged after conservative author Candace Owens and conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro criticized the singer’s Vogue cover, on which the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker donned a high-fashion dress.

On Friday, November 13, the 26-year-old made history as the first man to be featured on the cover of the magazine and defied gender norms in several of the shots.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men,” Owens, 31, tweeted on Saturday, November 14.

Famous faces shot back at the author in the replies. “You’re pathetic,” Oliva Wilde proclaimed. “I think you’ve missed the definition of what a man is. masculinity alone does not make a man,” Elijah Wood added.

Meanwhile, Shapiro, 36, echoed Owens’s statement in a retweet. “This is perfectly obvious. Anyone who pretends that it is not a referendum on masculinity for men to don floofy dresses is treating you as a full-on idiot,” he added.

