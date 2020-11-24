It’s time to *undo* The Undoing murder theories.

The six-part HBO murder mystery series continues to leave fans on the edge of their seats (and biting off their fingernails) as they eagerly await answers to who brutally murdered Elena Alves.

The thriller follows married couple, Jonathan and Grace Fraser — played by Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, respectively — who find themselves at the center of an investigation after the husband’s mistress, who was also married, was found bludgeoned to death in her art studio.

FROM THRILLERS LIKE ‘RATCHED’ TO OUR GUILTY PLEASURE ‘EMILY IN PARIS’, 18 SHOWS TO WATCH THIS FALL

While Jonathan is the easiest person for the cops to pin the crime on, fans believe there is much more to the story that has yet to be revealed. Now, everyone is a suspect — from Grace’s father to the couple’s young son, viewers are putting all characters on trial. Whether the culprit had sociopathic tendencies or sought revenge, someone is clearly to blame.

Scroll through the gallery below to take a look at the six suspects who could be responsible for the brutal murder of Elena.