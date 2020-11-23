Actress Nicole Kidman didn’t make any friends with the locals when she was filming her new HBO series, The Undoing, with Hugh Grant in New York — especially when the star and producer thought it would be a good idea to have a helicopter fly frighteningly close to the 108th floor of the Freedom Tower when they were filming, OK! has learned.

“The three-day shoot on the 108th floor of the Freedom Tower with the all-star cast became very scary when a helicopter arrived outside the windows to get a shot of Nicole Kidman looking out the window, which kind of scared the hell out of everyone,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

Another less scary memorable moment from the shoot was when Grant showed off the amazing sight to his son. “Hugh Grant was next to me on set talking to his son on his cell phone, showing him the magnificent view. I could actually hear the little boys excited remarks,” adds an insider from the set.

The thriller tells the story about psychologist Grace Fraser — who is played by Kidman — and her husband, Jonathan Fraser — portrayed by Grant — after he is accused of murdering a parent at their child’s school.

During the Sunday, November 22, episode, CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin was nixed from the show after he was fired from The New Yorker for exposing himself on a Zoom call.

“The problem is, once the defense comes up with its own theory, the jury expects that they’re going to have some evidence behind it — and the idea the husband (of the victim) did this, there’s no evidence of this as far as I know,” Toobin’s voice was heard on the television while Grant’s character sat on the couch.

Toobin was supposed to make a cameo on the series before he was axed. “HBO has a ratings hit on its hands and the last thing it wanted was to be embroiled in a #metoo scandal through the use of Toobin,” another source told OK!.

“But it beggars belief that producer David E. Kelley and director Susanne Bier didn’t remove him completely and choose to dub someone else’s voice over him,” the insider added.