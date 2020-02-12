Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Third Eye Blind cover is the first musical collaboration between Hilary and Matthew, 32. The couple began dating in 2017. The following year, they announced that they were expecting their first baby together. “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited !!!” the Agent Cody Banks actress wrote on Instagram at the time.