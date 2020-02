Photo credit: Shutterstock

In May 2019, Matthew popped the question to the Disney Channel alum. They tied the knot later that year in an intimate ceremony . “The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” an insider for People dished. “The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard.”