Hilary Duff has made her musical comeback! On February 12, the Lizzie McGuire actress appeared on a cover track of Third Eye Blind’s “Never Let You Go” with her husband Matthew Koma and the Grammy-winning producer RAC.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Hilary Duff has made her musical comeback! On February 12, the Lizzie McGuire actress appeared on a cover track of Third Eye Blind’s “Never Let You Go” with her husband Matthew Koma and the Grammy-winning producer RAC.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!