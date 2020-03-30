Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson’s love story sounds like something straight from the movies. He’s the hunky politician, she’s the beautiful actress. Cory met Rosario — known for her roles in Sin City and Jane the Virgin — in 2018, and they are showing no signs of slowing down!

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving,” she gushed.

Rosario stood by his side while he was campaigning for the presidential nomination and remained by his side when he announced he was ending his bid to be president. If he would have been elected, he would have been only the second bachelor-president of the United States. Although, from the sounds of it, he might not be a bachelor for long!

“I’m very, very blessed to be with someone that makes me a better person,” he said.

From their first meeting at a fundraiser when she was unavailable (she was dating an actor) to that fateful night when he finally got the courage to ask for her number, check out the sweet and romantic timeline of Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson.