Who Is Rosario Dawson's New Man Nnamdi Okafor?
Six months after splitting from longtime partner, politician Cory Booker, it seems actress has found a new beau, appearing to confirm her relationship with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor in a sweet social media post earlier this week.
On Sunday, August 7, the 43-year-old star shared a sweet video with her 1.5 million Instagram followers depicting her and Okafor making silly faces and professing their feelings for one another while riding on a golf cart at this weekend’s Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.
“I love you, baby,” Okafor can be heard saying in the clip, which has since garnered more than 51,000 likes.
“I love you, too,” the Mandalorian stand-out replied to the writer, smiling ear to ear.
This exchange isn’t the only time Okafor has seemingly gotten candid with his emotions. While not much is known about the writer, he appears to be the author of a book entitled 30days30poems, a poetry collection that claims to grant readers “an inside and honest look at the emotions, struggles and hang-ups” over the course of 30 days, per its Barnes & Noble description.
Prior to Okafor, Dawson was in a high-profile romance with the 53-year-old New Jersey Senator. First romantically linked in January 2019 after they were spotted together at a performance of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, Booker first hinted at their romance during an appearance on The Breakfast Club the following month. "I’m dating someone that’s really special,” he said at the time, adding that he’s “got a boo.”
Dawson later confirmed that she was, in fact, the boo in question, describing the former presidential candidate as “an amazing human being” the following March.
“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving,” Dawson spilled while at Washington D.C.’s Reagan National Airport," she added. “It’s good to spend time together whenever we can.”
Despite their strong start and joint appearances throughout Booker’s 2020 presidential run, the pair quietly called it quits in early 2022 after more than two years together, People reported.