Who Is Rosario Dawson's New Man Nnamdi Okafor?

“I love you, baby,” Okafor can be heard saying in the clip, which has since garnered more than 51,000 likes.

“I love you, too,” the Mandalorian stand-out replied to the writer, smiling ear to ear.

This exchange isn’t the only time Okafor has seemingly gotten candid with his emotions. While not much is known about the writer, he appears to be the author of a book entitled 30days30poems, a poetry collection that claims to grant readers “an inside and honest look at the emotions, struggles and hang-ups” over the course of 30 days, per its Barnes & Noble description.

ROSARIO DAWSON COLLABORATES WITH WARBY PARKER TO BRING YOU THE FINEST & MOST STYLISH SUNGLASSES THIS SEASON — SHOP NOW