Homeschooling celebrities is fairly common in Hollywood, and we have a list of the most famous homeschooled celebs! Going to high school while in the public eye can be overwhelming, and that’s why some of Hollywood’s most famous celebs were homeschooled.

MORE:16 CELEBRITY IVY LEAGUERS: FROM HALLOWED HALLS TO HOLLYWOOD

High school is daunting enough without having to also star in a TV show or film, so it makes sense that some celebs would do all their schooling with a bit more privacy and flexibility. Check out the list below to find out who chose to skip going to a traditional high school.

MORE: PURSUING FAME: CELEBRITIES WHO DROPPED OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL