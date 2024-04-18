'This Could Be From 2010': Miley Cyrus Fans Gush Over Photo Where She Looks Like Her 'Hannah Montana' Character Miley Stewart
Did Miley Cyrus time travel?
On Wednesday, April 17, fans gushed over the “Flowers” singer's appearance after a new image of the Disney alum looking particularly young went viral.
In response to the snap, X, formerly known as Twitter, users claimed the brunette beauty resembled her character from Hannah Montana.
“Um that’s not Miley Cyrus, that’s Miley Stewart,” one person wrote, referencing the show, which aired from 2006-2011.
Another individual added, “This could literally be from 2010,” while a third said, “Youthful queen.”
One more supporter penned, “She looks good I thought this was old for a second.”
The buzz surrounding her ageless beauty comes amid a tense family situation for the Grammy winner.
As OK! previously reported, a source claimed Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus began a romance with her now-husband, Dominic Purcell, 54, after he previously was dating her daughter Noah Cyrus, 24.
"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the insider spilled in February.
Tish was allegedly "aware" of the pair’s former relationship but decided to go after the Prison Break star anyway.
- 'Who Gives a F----': Noah Cyrus Unbothered by Haters After 'Liking' Her Sister Miley's Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Gym Thirst Trap
- Brandi Cyrus Declares 'Family Is What Matters' at 2024 CMT Music Awards Amid Drama: 'Those Relationships Are Important'
- 'Not Cool': Noah Cyrus Receives Backlash for 'Liking' Liam Hemsworth's Thirst Trap Amid Family Feud
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source confessed. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
Following the bombshell news, another insider revealed how Miley reacted to the wild information.
Apparently, Noah refused to communicate with the 31-year-old about the ordeal.
“Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart,” they shared, noting the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer “believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time.”
Additionally, they claimed Tish, 56, “is not open to any reconciliation” with her youngest daughter.
On a recent episode of Tish and daughter Brandi Cyrus' podcast "Sorry We're Stoned,” the blonde beauty explained how her marriage has faced ups and downs amid the drama.
“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” she recalled. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.’”
“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. So I kind of have needed that. But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional,” Tish added. “And that could be a problem. But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The mother-of-five, who married Dominic in August 2023, admitted she "takes things personally" in their relationship, while Dominic is "very blunt" and "not warm and fuzzy."
“These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with," she confessed.