Noah Cyrus' Revenge: Singer 'Liked' Liam Hemsworth's Photo to Show 'Her Family What a Lack of Loyalty Looks Like'
Was that the sound of sweet revenge?
Noah Cyrus seemed to stir up her family's rumored drama after "liking" a photo of her sister Miley's ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, earlier this month — and while the 24-year-old brushed it off like it was no big deal, a source recently claimed the subtle dig was backed by ill intentions.
"Liking Liam’s photo was Noah’s way of showing her family what a lack of loyalty looks like," an insider spilled to a news publication roughly two weeks after the situation landed the youngest Cyrus kid in headlines.
Following the ordeal, "it's safe to say that Miley and Noah are going through a rough patch," the confidante confessed. "While they may be family, there’s no love lost between them right now."
Noah previously took to social media to address the situation after she was declared "messy" for double-tapping her former brother-in-law's gym thirst trap.
"There’s no greater joy than seeing y’all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest s--- it’s so entertaining and funny," the "July" singer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story, declaring: "Who gives a f---."
In terms of Cyrus family drama, "liking" Liam's selfie was far from the worst of it.
Back in March, a shocking report claimed Noah was "seeing" her now-stepfather, Dominic Purcell, 54, before he developed a romantic relationship — and later married — her mom, Tish, 56.
The eyebrow-raising love triangle was reportedly why Noah didn't attend her mother's August 2023 wedding, which took place at Miley's Malibu mansion, as a second source previously alleged Tish opted out of inviting her youngest daughter in an attempt to prevent a fight on her special day.
Now, "Noah isn’t currently talking to her mother," the first insider admitted, noting Noah's also deeply upset with Miley for not having her back and supporting Tish by helping plan the wedding.
- 'Who Gives a F----': Noah Cyrus Unbothered by Haters After 'Liking' Her Sister Miley's Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Gym Thirst Trap
- Brandi Cyrus Declares 'Family Is What Matters' at 2024 CMT Music Awards Amid Drama: 'Those Relationships Are Important'
- 'Not Cool': Noah Cyrus Receives Backlash for 'Liking' Liam Hemsworth's Thirst Trap Amid Family Feud
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Their mom crossed a line, but Noah feels that Miley did, too, by backing up her betrayal," the confidante concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Noah and her brother Braison, 29, appeared to take their dad Billy Ray Cyrus' side following their parents' bitter divorce after a rocky 30-year marriage.
Instead of attending their mom and the Prison Break actor's nuptials last summer, Noah and Braison were spotted running an errand at their local Walmart.
As an apparent jab at Tish on her wedding day, Noah stepped out to the store wearing a shirt featuring her father's face on it, seemingly telling the world where she stands in her mom and dad's feud.
Life & Style spoke to a source regarding Noah "liking" Liam's selfie.