One way or another, a movie always seems to work its way into plans at Thanksgiving. For those who think that Hollywood ignores movies about the day where families gather, give thanks and think again. There is a bounty of Thanksgiving movies to stream that either feature a Thanksgiving dinner scene or focus entirely on that fourth Thursday in November.

After culling through countless Tinseltown T-day deliveries, an extraordinary list of the best Thanksgiving movies has emerged. It features the biggest names working — such as Sandra Bullock, Meryl Streep, Keanu Reeves, and there’s even an endearing Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan rom-com! There is also a variety from slapstick and super silly comedies to dramas that will make your holiday seem like a trip to Disney World.

The following are ranked in order of good to great, complete with our very own Turkey Meter! In the mood for a movie moment that will have you craving mashed potatoes and stuffing? We live in a magical time. Movies at the cinema are a blast, sure, but how fantastic is it that we can choose to stream these 30 best Thanksgiving movies in the comfort of our own home? Sit back and serve yourself a streaming plate full of Hollywood holiday goodness.