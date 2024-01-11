Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Sons Truman and Chet Make Rare Joint Appearance at Actor's TV Show Premiere: Photos

By the power couple's side were sons Chet, 33, and his rarely seen younger brother, Truman, 28, while Tom's kids with ex Samantha Lewes — son Colin, 46, and daughter Elizabeth Ann, 41 — were absent.

When asked about attending a Hollywood event as a family, the country singer, 67, gushed, "It's really fun! It's great."

The Oscar winner, also 67, noted it was "nice" to be back at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., as it's the same place they used to go when their kids were younger.