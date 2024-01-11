OK Magazine
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Sons Truman and Chet Make Rare Joint Appearance at Actor's TV Show Premiere: Photos

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 11 2024, Updated 2:10 p.m. ET

A family affair!

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were accompanied by their two sons at the Wednesday, January 10, premiere of the actor's Apple TV show Masters of the Air.

Source: mega

Tom Hanks' loved ones supported him at his recent premiere.

By the power couple's side were sons Chet, 33, and his rarely seen younger brother, Truman, 28, while Tom's kids with ex Samantha Lewes — son Colin, 46, and daughter Elizabeth Ann, 41 — were absent.

When asked about attending a Hollywood event as a family, the country singer, 67, gushed, "It's really fun! It's great."

The Oscar winner, also 67, noted it was "nice" to be back at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., as it's the same place they used to go when their kids were younger.

Source: mega

Chet Hanks (far right) and brother Truman made a rare red carpet appearance.

While Rita "remember standing in line to see" the original Star Wars, Tom shared, "What I like about it is, we're back in the movie theatre and not only remembering the nights we were here [for premieres]... but we also remember the times ... [like when] I dropped off my son Colin to see Batman by himself here one Saturday afternoon."

"So it's our hometown, and this is where we saw the movies," the A-List star added.

Source: mega

The 'Forrest Gump' star has four kids.

While Colin has found success in Hollywood, Chet has gotten into trouble due to drug use and abuse allegations from an ex-girlfriend.

The musician, who shares a daughter with ex Tiffany Miles, appreciates the platform his father's fame has given him, though he admitted it can sometimes sting to always live in his shadow.

"I'm not complaining about it, you know, it is what it is and it's cool. If I invented a cure for cancer tomorrow, in the article it would say, 'Tom Hanks' son invents the cure for cancer,' you know what I mean? It's inevitable," he explained.

He also said he has to work "twice as hard because everyone’s gonna think that something was handed" to him.

Source: @chethanx/instagram

Chet shared a selfie with his dad in December 2023.

The dad-of-one was recently in the headlines due to rumors that he and The Surreal Life costar Kim Zolciak were "acting flirty" while filming the reality series.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45 — who was in the midst of an-off divorce from Kroy Biermann at the time — told a reporter Chet is a "nice guy," but she could not "imagine dating again" amid her messy split.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to the Hanks family.

