Things appear to be getting serious between “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks and designer Jessica Rich as they are seen out together for the second time.

The ultra stylish couple were seen linking arms as they headed to celeb hotspot Catch Restaurant in Los Angeles for dinner. The former gang member and the businesswoman, both 36, donned coordinating all-black ensembles for their second public date on August 9.

Meeks, whose 2014 mugshot shot went viral and launched his career as a model, split with his long-term heiress girlfriend Chloe Green last year. They share a two-year-old son, Jayden. He was previously married to Melissa Meeks from 2008 to 2018 and share

NEWLY ENGAGED LAMAR ODOM & SABRINA PARR SHARE SWEET PDA AT CATCH LA

Rich, who is the great-niece of legendary singer Patti LaBelle, found fame on VH1’s Real Chance of Love in 2008 and now owns her eponymous shoe brand. She previously dated Mel B.’s ex Stephen Belafonte.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more pics of the hot new couple.