trending in COUPLES

Lamar Odom and his fiancée Sabrina Parr stepped out on November 25 for a date night at Catch in Los Angeles. The newly engaged couple was all smiles as they held hands and exited the restaurant. Lamar, 40, and Sabrina, 32, started dating in August.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation