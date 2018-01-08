NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
What?!

You Have Got To See Hugh Jackman's Reaction To Losing Golden Globe To James Franco

January 8, 2018 10:55AM

The 49-year-old's facial expression instantly became a social media meme.

Hugh Jackman is one of the best actors in Hollywood, but not even he could keep himself from looking shocked when he lost out to James Franco for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday night. The facial expression he made has already become a meme, and many fans also shared their disappointment on social media about the loss.

You Have Got To See Hugh Jackman's Reaction To Losing Golden Globe To James Franco

Back to intro
1/6
Hugh was nominated for his role in The Greatest Showman, going up against James, who starred in The Disaster Artist, as well as Daniel Kaluuya, Ansel Elgort, and Steve Carell.
Sitting beside his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh’s face dropped when it was announced he was not the winner.
People reacted online as well, with Twitter user @Catchloe09Chloe saying, “@RealHughJackman should have won best actor at the golden globes and he’s right to have a shocked look when James Franco won it instead because Hugh Jackman worked so hard for years just to bring a movie musical out which hasn’t been done for 34 years.”
@JustRollinOn86 was a bit more blunt, tweeting, “I wonder if Hugh Jackman woke up this morning still thinking, ‘I can’t believe I lost to James Franco for THAT movie.’”
Even actors expressed their disappointment. Ally Sheedy, who worked with James in 2014 in the play The Long Shrift, according to Vanity Fair, couldn’t believe he won. She slammed him on Twitter, with one tweet reading, “James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business.”
What are your thoughts on Hugh's facial reaction? Sound off in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Tells All About What Fans Can Expect From Her
REALITY TV
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS