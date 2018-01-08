What?!
You Have Got To See Hugh Jackman's Reaction To Losing Golden Globe To James Franco
The 49-year-old's facial expression instantly became a social media meme.
Hugh Jackman is one of the best actors in Hollywood, but not even he could keep himself from looking shocked when he lost out to James Franco for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday night. The facial expression he made has already become a meme, and many fans also shared their disappointment on social media about the loss.
