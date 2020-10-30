Ready for her next chapter! Two months after Emma Roberts, 29, confirmed that she and her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund, are expecting a baby boy, the Belletrist book club cofounder quietly sold her villa in L.A.’s exclusive Laughlin Park gated community for $5.9 million.

While the three-bedroom, four-bathroom pad, which dates back to 1922, retains many original architectural details (think: arches, French doors, tiled roof and a labyrinth of outdoor staircases), the interiors have been fully updated with gleaming hardwood floors and mahogany built-ins.

Upon entering the 3,800-square-foot residence, guests are welcomed into a dramatic, skylight-topped foyer that leads to a living room with a carved-stone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops and state-of-the-art appliances, including a sub-zero fridge with a glass door.

Downstairs, the family room features travertine floors and a walk-in wet bar, while the master bedroom upstairs has two custom closets as well as an en suite, spa-style bathroom. Other highlights include a swimming pool, expansive patios and a shaded outdoor kitchen and bar area — perfect for the next owner’s housewarming party.