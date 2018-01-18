Go Inside The Versace Mansion—The Setting For The Latest 'American Crime Story'

Way before Gianni was assassinated outside the front steps of the mansion by Andrew Cunanan in 1997, the unique property was already a tourist attraction in Miami Beach, according to Vanity Fair.

The entire home has an opulent, Mediterranean feel, which is showcased in the new FX docu-drama. While the show's creators wanted to make it as authentic as possible, the Versace family isn't too happy about the series so far.

Gianni's sister Donatella described to the New York Times the moment she watched her brother fall in love with the mansion. “Gianni just stopped in front of the building and said, ‘I want this house,'" she said. "Just like that, ‘I want this house.’"

At the time, the mansion was a 24-unit apartment building, and people were still living in it! "I said, ‘Gianni, how are you going do that?’" Donatella said. "It was 10 o’clock in the evening. He said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll get the lawyers,’ and he did it, I don’t know how. Like many things in his life.”

The Versace Mansion was given official historic designation in 1979. After Gianni's death, the mansion was used for various things, including serving as a private club.

In 2013, the building went up for auction. Donald Trump made a bid, but it ultimately went to VM South Beach LLC for $41.5 million. It's now used as a hotel, with 10 suites starting at $1,000 per night.