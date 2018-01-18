NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Over The Top

Go Inside The Versace Mansion—The Setting For The Latest 'American Crime Story'

January 18, 2018 15:55PM

It's one of the most iconic homes in Miami.

If you’ve seen Ryan Murphy‘s latest creation, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, you’ve seen a glimpse into the famous Versace Mansion, Casa Casuarina. But there’s a lot more to the iconic home of the renown fashion designer. Click through for a look inside the lavish property!

Go Inside The Versace Mansion—The Setting For The Latest 'American Crime Story'

Back to intro
1/8
Way before Gianni was assassinated outside the front steps of the mansion by Andrew Cunanan in 1997, the unique property was already a tourist attraction in Miami Beach, according to Vanity Fair.
It's the third most photographed home in AmericaVogue reported.
The entire home has an opulent, Mediterranean feel, which is showcased in the new FX docu-drama. While the show's creators wanted to make it as authentic as possible, the Versace family isn't too happy about the series so far.
Gianni's sister Donatella described to the New York Times the moment she watched her brother fall in love with the mansion. “Gianni just stopped in front of the building and said, ‘I want this house,'" she said. "Just like that, ‘I want this house.’"
At the time, the mansion was a 24-unit apartment building, and people were still living in it! "I said, ‘Gianni, how are you going do that?’" Donatella said. "It was 10 o’clock in the evening. He said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll get the lawyers,’ and he did it, I don’t know how. Like many things in his life.”
The Versace Mansion was given official  historic designation in 1979. After Gianni's death, the mansion was used for various things, including serving as a private club.
In 2013, the building went up for auction. Donald Trump made a bid, but it ultimately went to VM South Beach LLC for $41.5 million. It's now used as a hotel, with 10 suites starting at $1,000 per night.
What do you think about the impressive Versace Mansion? Let us know in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS