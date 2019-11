Photo credit: Instagram

That same day, Vicki posted a snap of herself getting ready alongside her glam squad. "Are you ready to Whoop it up? I’m getting ready for season 14 #rhoc Reunion. #keepitclassy #woohoo ," she wrote. The mother of two is known as the "OG of the OC" since she has been on the show since season one premiered in 2006. She was demoted to guest star for season 14.