Rapper Ja Rule is setting the record straight. On Thursday, January 30, the New York rapper confessed that he will not be joining Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Rapper Ja Rule is setting the record straight. On Thursday, January 30, the New York rapper confessed that he will not be joining Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!