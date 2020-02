Photo credit: Shutterstock

Although he will not be joining the “Jenny From The Block” musician for the Super Bowl, Ja Rule has other things in the works. The father of three is wrapping up his latest project, 12.Twelve.XII, which is slated to be a visual album. “I will be rereleasing ALL of my albums as visual albums. I will be making a video for every song I’ve ever made. What songs do y’all want to see videos for,” he wrote to Twitter in September 2019.