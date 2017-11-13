Uh-Oh
Jamie Foxx & His Gorgeous Baby Mama Head To Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Bash
The actor's girlfriend Katie Holmes was nowhere to be seen.
Where is Katie Holmes?! Jamie Foxx headed to Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday party over the weekend, but Katie, who is reportedly in a committed relationship with the actor, was nowhere to be found. Instead, the mother of his nine-year-old daughter, Kristin Grannis, headed to the bash!
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!