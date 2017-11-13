Jamie Foxx & His Gorgeous Baby Mama Head To Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Bash

Jamie, 49, looked dapper in a blue suit and tie as he headed to the A-list event in Los Angeles. And Kristin was a sight to see in a black strapless gown and heels.

The two arrived and left separately, which is no surprise, as Jamie is very private about his personal life, and does not talk about Kristin. However, her father has spoken about their relationship to The National Enquirer

After it was revealed Jamie and Katie are seeing one another , he told the publication it caused complications and his relationship with Kristin “has become more tense because of his other relationships,” adding that it’s “difficult” for Kristin.

Katie and Jamie have somehow been able to hide their romance for the last five years, though they finally showed major PDA two months ago while on a beach in Mailbu. According to reports, after Katie and Tom Cruise divorced, there was a clause, which kept her from publicly dating for over several years.

But considering Jamie possibly spent time with his baby mother at this bash, it looks like there could be trouble in paradise!