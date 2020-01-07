Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan clean up nice! On Monday, January 6, the actors pulled out show-stopping outfits to attend the Los Angeles screening of their film, Just Mercy.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan clean up nice! On Monday, January 6, the actors pulled out show-stopping outfits to attend the Los Angeles screening of their film, Just Mercy.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!