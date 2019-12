Photo credit: Shutterstock

According to In Touch a SAG-AFTRA investigation was launched . "We take issues of workplace health and safety very seriously. We immediately reached out to [Gabrielle's] representatives when these reports came to light. It is our practice to work closely with members who reach out to us and their representatives in instances like this, as that usually affords the best protection and best resolution for the affected member. For certain matters, our investigation and enforcement needs to happen independently and we are prepared to handle this issue accordingly, as warranted. Our enforcement action is usually handled confidentially to protect the member involved, and we typically do not publicize these matters unless the member requests that we do so. While we have taken steps to investigate this matter, we have nothing to report now.”