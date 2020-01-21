trending in HEALTH
Jenni “JWoww” Farley detailed autistic son Greyson‘s first dentist visit on Instagram on Tuesday, January 21. The MTV star was pleasantly surprised by how well he did, but admitted that she was “concerned” leading up to the big day because he has “sensory issues.”
@greysonmathews first dentist appointment was awesome! He did incredible 💙 I was concerned because he has sensory issues and I didn’t want his first experience to be traumatic. So we watched a ton of dentist videos. From cartoons to real life experiences on youtube... always funny and upbeat ones. Even his sisters first visit that’s still on YouTube. For us, it helped. He knew exactly where he was and what he needed to do. Not sure if doing this can help any other parents out there but preparing him with videos helped us 💙. He also knew he was getting a small surprise after and his favorite food... 🍕 don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t flawless. The few minutes waiting, finalizing and getting him out the door (he wanted to stay and play) was a bit tough. One of his biggest obstacles is waiting and understanding why we have to wait for certain things. One day at a time 💙 And the best part...no cavities 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
My sweet @greysonmathews took 45 minutes to calm down tonight... all because I didn’t pick him up in the exact spot he needed me to and he couldn’t continue the night unless I did. Lately, Greyson has been experiencing OCD tendencies. Not sure if they are related to his ASD or just overlap. He cannot continue anything until it’s redone the way he wants. Whether it’s dressing himself, making his own drinks, or walking a certain way... it has to be “Greyson do.” It’s fine sometimes, but as his mom I have to break him of these habits before it affects him socially. Tonight I chose not to pick him up Greyson’s way, but was ready with open arms when he was ready to give in. Sometimes it takes 5 seconds... sometimes it takes an hour. Every time breaks my heart but I’ll never give in. If I give in, he will just up the level next time. One day he will learn and grow up to be an incredible adult. Until then, mama will be right by your side helping your every step. So Greyson, hoping one day you will read this and know Mommy never gave up 💙
#throwback with my babies 💗💗 can they stop growing now!! 😫😫
@fashionnova Ambassador | My sweet boy 💙
Breakfast time with my prince 💙
This is a huge day for @greysonmathews. I decided it was time to bring Grey on a short flight and see how he handles everything. With the help of @joyks11, tsa and over planning... we made it to the plane with zero tears 🙌🏼 next is takeoff ✈️ wish us luck 🙏🏽
