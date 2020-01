The Jersey Shore star and her exrevealed Greyson had been diagnosed with autism in November 2018. The former couple noticed their son was having trouble with his speech and language around the age of two. "He has co-therapies [every] week but we’re going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA treatments, speech therapy. He’s made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech. He’s understanding words better which was his issue. Not that he couldn’t speak, but he would never know what his shoe is or if you said, ‘Greyson,’ he actually didn’t even know his name at one point until he was a little over two. So now that he’s understanding simple words, he’s come so far," she said in a Hollywood Life interview at the time.