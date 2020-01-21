"My biggest thing with the platform and Greyson is — and I know a lot of people that try and deny it or brush it under the rug or just not speak about it — speaking about anything, especially autism, can break the stigma. That's my biggest thing that I want to do right now, because there is such a big stigma, but there's also a big population of kids getting diagnosed. I just want to make the world a little less harsh and more sweet, so when he goes to school there will be less critics and more people that want to help and understand what it's like to have autism. So, that's my goal," she added.