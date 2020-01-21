trending in HEALTH

Jenni “JWoww” Farley detailed autistic son Greyson‘s first dentist visit on Instagram on Tuesday, January 21. The MTV star was pleasantly surprised by how well he did, but admitted that she was “concerned” leading up to the big day because he has “sensory issues.”

 

