Why They Split
Jennifer Aniston Thinks Justin Theroux Left Her For Another Woman
'He's a classic ladies' man and flirt,' an insider revealed.
Some people were shocked to find out about Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux‘s sudden split, but some insiders claim they saw it coming. Justin is a “classic ladies’ man and flirt” and Jen frequently got jealous, sources told Life & Style. And now Jen believes Justin dumped her for another woman! Click through for more details.
