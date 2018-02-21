COUPLES
Why They Split

Jennifer Aniston Thinks Justin Theroux Left Her For Another Woman

February 21, 2018 17:09PM

'He's a classic ladies' man and flirt,' an insider revealed.

Some people were shocked to find out about Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux‘s sudden split, but some insiders claim they saw it coming. Justin is a “classic ladies’ man and flirt” and Jen frequently got jealous, sources told Life & Style. And now Jen believes Justin dumped her for another woman! Click through for more details.

 

 

"He's a classic ladies' man and flirt, and it has always driven her up the wall," the insider said. "Jen's got a jealous streak a mile wide. Now she believes he's dumped her for another woman."
Jen, 49, and Justin, 46, tried to patch things up with a Mexican getaway, but it didn't work.
According to the source, the couple decided to split while still on vacation with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.
"By the time the trip was over, they both came to the conclusion that there were just too many problems to fix," the insider continued.
It was hard for them to let go, but Justin eventually made the break up official right after Jen's birthday, which she spent with her gal pals instead of him, and right before Valentine's Day.
"He couldn't go through another charade of pretending to be a loving, doting husband," the source said. "Justin called Jen and told her it was over. He explained that he'd always love her, but that they were through—there was no way for them to get past their differences."
