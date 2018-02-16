COUPLES
jennifer aniston justin theroux split last pics couple pp View Gallery
Happier Times

See The Last Photos Of Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux As A Couple

February 16, 2018 10:10AM

The two seemed to still be together on a New Years getaway to Mexico.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are no more! Yesterday, the couple announced they’re divorcing after two years of marriage, and seven years in total. The news came as quite a shock, especially since just over a month ago, Jen and Justin were spotted happily vacationing alongside Jason Bateman and his family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Click through to see their last photos together as a couple!

Nothing seemed to be out of the usual when Jen and Justin were spotted soaking up the sun together in Cabo over New Years.
The two were all smiles as they hung out by the pool with friends. At the time, a source told People, “They both seem great and very happy.”
But on Thursday, the couple announced in a statement that they’d decided to split “at the end of last year,” meaning the pair was already on their way to divorce during their Mexican getaway.
When Jen and Brad Pitt announced their divorce in 2005, it also came after a tropical getaway. The two were photographed on a Caribbean beach holding hands just one day before announcing their split!
It seems Jen likes to say her farewells by the sand and in the sun.
Are you surprised Jen and Justin have split?

