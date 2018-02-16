Happier Times
See The Last Photos Of Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux As A Couple
The two seemed to still be together on a New Years getaway to Mexico.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are no more! Yesterday, the couple announced they’re divorcing after two years of marriage, and seven years in total. The news came as quite a shock, especially since just over a month ago, Jen and Justin were spotted happily vacationing alongside Jason Bateman and his family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Click through to see their last photos together as a couple!
