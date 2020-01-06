Former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt know a good joke when they hear one! During the 2020 Golden Globes, which took place on Sunday, January 5, the Friends star, 50, found humor in the 56-year-old’s joke about his complicated dating life.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt know a good joke when they hear one! During the 2020 Golden Globes, which took place on Sunday, January 5, the Friends star, 50, found humor in the 56-year-old’s joke about his complicated dating life.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!