COUPLES
Jennifer Garner Cuddles Up To Mystery Man After Nasty Divorce With Ben Affleck

February 14, 2018

The actor has moved on but his ex-wife has yet to find new love — until now!

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck had a nasty divorce back in 2015 and since then, Ben has moved on with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. But Jen has yet to find new love — until now! The actress was snapped cuddling up to a mystery man on Sunday, click through our gallery to see the photos!

Jennifer Garner Cuddles Up To Mystery Man After Nasty Divorce With Ben Affleck

Jen was snapped packing on the PDA with this mystery man on Sunday.
The pair couldn't keep their hands off each other as they walked around Los Angeles.
The 45-year-old and her ex-husband called it quits back in 2015, but have tried to stay civil since their nasty divorce for the sake of their children Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5.
The actress recently opened up to news.com.au about the divorce, explaining that she “would not have chosen this life for myself or my kids.” She continued: “I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through."
Ben has since been linked to Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. The couple have reportedly been together since April 2017, and have moved in together.
