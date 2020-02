Photo credit: MEGA

LeBron broke his silence after the Oscar winner's passing on January 27. “Man, I [was] sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece [Gianna] and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother,” he wrote on Instagram.