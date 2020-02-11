trending in NEWS
- Pete Davidson Gets His First Comedy Special At Netflix
- Amanda & Jeannie Argue After Amanda Calls Jussie 'Noble' For Alleged Hate Crime
- Tamera Mowry Admits She Likes Picking Her Toenails Off In Throwback Video
- Melissa Says The ‘Pool Boy’ Is Dating Multiple Women Despite Romance With Teresa
- Jussie Smollett’s Legal Team Responds To New Charge Following Alleged Staged Attack
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant have reportedly been laid to rest in a private Los Angeles funeral. Fans will be able to pay their respects at the public memorial set to take place at Staples Center on February 24.
View this post on Instagram
Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi. Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way 💪🏾 #mambamentality #wizenard
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
View this post on Instagram
My Gianna. God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
View this post on Instagram
Prepping Thanksgiving dessert w/my Gigi❤️ #qualitycontrol #tastetesters 😜🤔😋
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
View this post on Instagram
Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Gianna Bryant
- Kobe Bryant
Sound off in the comments below!