Jennifer Lawrence Visits Jennifer Lawrence has complained about being single and not having a dating life, but it looks like things have turned around for the actress because she’s got a new man — who is 20 years older!

2016 Toronto International Film Festival – The Sun reported that the 26-year-old is dating director Darren Aronofsky, who is 47, and has been seen on lunch dates with him recently.

X-Men Apocalypse Global Fan Screeing, London. “Jennifer and Darren have tried to keep things low-key and under wraps but they are really into each other,” a source told The Sun.

Celebrities attend the Dior Show in Paris Lawrence has previously complained about her love life in interviews, telling Extra back in April that she wasn’t seeing anyone. “What dating life?” she joked. “It's really sad! I haven't felt the touch of a man in,” she added before trailing off.

Jennifer Lawrence out and about in NYC A source told OK! that the actress, who previously dated Chris Martin and Nicholas Hoult, was “going through a weird phase” without a boyfriend.