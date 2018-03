Jennifer wore her hair in a high ponytail while posing, before heading to World of Dance, where she is one of the judges on the panel. She wore a bright pink dress which complemented her tan legs

JLo's glam was also on point, as her face looked super smooth and she kept her eye makeup simple, only really wearing shiny lip gloss.

It takes work to look this amazing, and Jennifer has opened up in the past about how she maintains her youth. In an interview with The Independent, she admitted, "I don't drink, I don't like the taste, and I've never done drugs either."





"I always used to hear this saying, 'until you're about 25 or 30, you get the face God gave you,'" she continued. "After that, you get the face you deserve. And I always kind of thought, 'well I better be nice.'"

Another important tip is one we all love -- sleeping! "I love a good nine or 10 hours, but I can never get that," she admitted to US Weekly, but "seven or eight is mandatory. [If I don't get it] I just don't feel right. I start feeling crazy, I get emotional and I feel tired all the time."