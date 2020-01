Photo credit: shutterstock

Joe, 47, is currently awaiting the final decision in his deportation case while living in Italy. He and Teresa, also 47, announced they were breaking up after two decades of marriage in December 2019. “Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet. Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship.”