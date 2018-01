It started out as a sweet dinner date night for the couple, who’ve been dating for one year. “We went out to a beautiful Italian dinner,” the 31-year-old tells Us Weekly exclusively.

But then they headed back to Chris’ home, where he had turned up the romance, spelling out the words “I Love You, Angelina” in flowers. “I followed a trail of rose petals all the way to his bed,” she dished. She found a heart made of petals with their initials “A&C” in the center.

The reality TV star continued, “The A was first, which I thought was really cute. He proposed and then we laid in the roses.” Awwww.

Though the two have only been dating for a year, they’ve known each other for 14 years. Angelina told Us Weekly that the two were just destined to be together: “We always liked each other, but I believe God brought us together at the right time.”

Angelina was previously engaged to David Kovacs in 2011 and Louie Gero in 2016.