trending in REALITY TV

Angelina Pivarnick is celebrating her last days a single woman in the best way she knows how — by partying with her Jersey Shore family! The cast of the hit MTV reality series jetted off to New Orleans, Louisiana earlier this week to throw Angelina a rockin’ co-ed bachelorette party.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation