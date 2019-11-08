trending in REALITY TV
Angelina Pivarnick is celebrating her last days a single woman in the best way she knows how — by partying with her Jersey Shore family! The cast of the hit MTV reality series jetted off to New Orleans, Louisiana earlier this week to throw Angelina a rockin’ co-ed bachelorette party.
Happy two year anniversary to my better half @chris_e_piss_e two years of craziness with you. Even though you drive me insane u are my best friend and the way you love our animals makes me love u even more. Happy 2 years babe ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #twoyears #fiance #mypaininass
FUCK CANCER !!!! @djpaulyd 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻. What a night. Thanks to everyone that came out to support this cause. We love you ❤️❤️❤️ #yeahbuddy #umhello #djpaulydpositivity #headliner #fuckcancer #summer #dancing #drinks #fun @jerseyshore @mtv @495productions
RAHN STAHP !! Look 👀 Who We Bumped into in New Orleans Airport !!🧔
My lovely bridesmaids and maid of honor. Thank you for such a special day today. I wouldn’t of done it without you guys. @deenanicole @carissataub @dolceaestheticsny @alana_brooke12 thank u @2oakproductions for djin this party @booth_babe for capturing our photos @thebeautysuiteny @anjali_artistry for makeup and @angelhairext @lauras_extensions for my amazing hair. @elle_newyork for the display of my robes. @confectionsofarockstar for my amazing cake I loved it. My amazing dress @ladyblacktie I loved everything everyone !!! Thank you I couldn’t thank everyone enough ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #bridalshower #love
