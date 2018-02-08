REALITY TV
She's Back...

'Jersey Shore' Cast Enjoy WILD Party Hour As They Reunite With A Special Guest!

February 8, 2018 16:39PM

Their former housemate has had some major blowouts with this group in the past.

The Jersey Shore cast has been living it up in Miami over the past couple of months as they are filming the reboot for the upcoming series Family Vacation. On Wednesday, a special guest made an appearance with the rest of the group as they partied hard during happy hour. Click through to see who dropped by to say hi!

Rumors have swirled that Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola might be down in Miami as she shared a photo of her and her boyfriend on a tropical beach of sorts. It made her followers go crazy thinking that she would be making a guest appearance!
So who is the mystery girl partying it up with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Cortese
It's OG cast member Angelina Pivarnick! She joined Nicole, Ronnie, and Deena for some shots and catching up while soaking in the Miami sun.
Angelina was quite the controversial figure during her time on Jersey Shore. She originally was kicked out of the house during the first season for refusing to work her shift at the T-shirt shop.
Then she made a return in season 2, to the surprise of the other cast mates. Her time there wasn't long as well, as she got into a big fight with Nicole and left shortly after.
Looks like all of that is behind them, as they partied it up and looked like they were having a blast in doing so. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres April 5th on MTV.
