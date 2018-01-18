REALITY TV
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Begun Filming Miami Pics PP View Gallery
‘And We’re Off!’

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Has Officially Begun Filming! See The FIRST Pics

January 18, 2018 11:53AM

Snooki, JWoww, and Pauly D are flying to Miami for the MTV reboot.

Filming for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has officially begun! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a pic as she, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese got settled on a plane out of New York City, ready to take off for their flight down to Miami! Even Ronnie Magro shared a pic as he and his former roommates prepped for take off. Click through to see the pics of the cast’s Family Vacation, day one!

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Has Officially Begun Filming! See The FIRST Pics

Snooki shared this adorable pic of her and her JS besties, Jenni and Deena, looking stoked for take off! “& we’re off! Get ready for a wild season kids,” She captioned the photo, adding the hashtags, “#JSFamily Reunion #JesusTakeTheWheel #ThisIsReallyHappening.”
Before leaving, Jenni and Snooki, who have both gotten married and had two children since Jersey Shore ended five years ago, squeezed in some extra time with their kids! “Snow day with my babies before MAWMA leaves tomorrow,” Snooki captioned this pic with her mini-me's, Lorenzo and Giovanna, which also included about a dozen sad faces.
Jenni also made sure to have a night out with her family before leaving. The MTV star posted these adorable videos of Meilani and Greyson before she left. “Daddy will be taking good care of you while bad moms meet,” she joked in the caption.
And Deena, a newlywed who said “I do” in October, spent the night before in with her hubbie Chris Buckner and their pup Cali. She captioned it, “Gonna miss these two so much while I’m away with my roomies in Miami wouldn’t want to spend tonight any other way #mybabies.”
This morning, the self-proclaimed “meatball” shared this pic as she headed to the airport bright and early. “Got my coffee.. 4 suitcases and a little bit of meatball fire left in my soul .. [Peace] out Jersey !! See you in a month.”
Her fellow meatball Snooki posted a similar pic around 5 am, writing, “Off to Miami b*****s. Why am I awake. I miss my fam already.” She used a “Team No Sleep” filter.
Snooki also shared this pic of her packing. Looks like she’ll have no shortage of bronzer while down in Miami!
Noticeably missing from the morning’s pics was Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who’s the only member of the cast not joining in the reunion. It could have something to do with the fact that her ex, Ronnie, is participating. He snapped this pic of him and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio on the flight, too.
Ronnie tagged Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino in the pic, meaning the Jersey boy must be joining his roommates for the month-long vacation—even though he pled guilty to tax evasion this week. Mike previously told the cast on the Road Trip Reunion special last summer that he feared he could go to prison for the charges against him.
