‘And We’re Off!’
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Has Officially Begun Filming! See The FIRST Pics
Snooki, JWoww, and Pauly D are flying to Miami for the MTV reboot.
Filming for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has officially begun! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a pic as she, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese got settled on a plane out of New York City, ready to take off for their flight down to Miami! Even Ronnie Magro shared a pic as he and his former roommates prepped for take off. Click through to see the pics of the cast’s Family Vacation, day one!
6 of 10
7 of 10
8 of 10
10 of 10
1/10
Sound off in the comments below!