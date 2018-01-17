Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has pled guilty to tax evasion!

According to reports, the Jersey Shore star agreed to the plea in his New Jersey-based tax evasion case. The Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey filed documents informing the judge of Mike’s decision.

The full details of Mike’s case have not yet been revealed, and it is not yet known which charges he pled guilty to or if he struck a deal.

His brother Marc also pled guilty.

As Jersey Shore fans know, Mike allegedly failed to pay taxes between 2010 and 2012 on earnings of a reported $8.9 million. Mike opened up about the case on the show Reunion Road Trip with his fellow Jersey Shore castmates back in August 2017.

“Oh my god, are you going to jail?” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi asked Mike during the reunion special.

“Years later I still don’t know what happened to be honest with you,” he replied.

“My freedom is being threatened for I don’t know how many years,” Mike admitted to his castmates, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. “I believe it is going to be resolved positively, you know, but at the same time, what would happen if I didn’t see you for 10 years.”

Mike is expected to reunite with the cast once more for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reboot, which is being filmed in Miami. No word on how the case will affect Mike’s involvement in the show.

