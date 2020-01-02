trending in COUPLES
Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 1 to send a message to her haters and to defend her relationship with boyfriend Zack Carpinello. The MTV star reflected back on the past year and reminded fans that they only see a small portion of her “edited” life on the hit show.
Reflecting back on this past year, I can honestly say it was one for the books. Personal reflection enables us to make meaning of all of the great (and ehhh 🤦🏽♀️) personal experiences we’ve had. You guys get to see a tiny piece of me on tv and through social media. I don’t post much about my everyday life because I find it...well...everyday lol. I forget that maybe my followers do enjoy Updates 🤷🏽♀️(side note: love you all.. especially the hating ones). Speaking about haters 😈 I’m 34 with 2 kids. I’ve Literally Been puked, pooped and peed on (by my kids and some friends LOL) and have thicker skin than most... so when “Tammy” from Alabama (no offense Tammy) says I’m this bully who changed over the last 10 years.. I laugh and roll my eyes because Tammy has no fucking clue. But then I forget, Tammy doesn’t know the everyday me and that’s because I don’t like to show that much. I share with everyone what I want and when I want. How I’m edited on tv can sometimes suck 🤷🏽♀️ but I will always keep it 💯 ... even if that means I come off wild in an episode. Some of the scenes you see are condensed because there’s only so many minutes in an episode. Also, Sometimes...I’m just a bitch 🤭🤷🏽♀️ But no Tammy, I haven’t changed and as I reflect back on my past year... I am Proud AF of myself. I wouldn’t be where I am today w/out personal growth, friends, family and yes even 24... because again, you saw a glimpse in my Relationship on tv when we were 6 Weeks in and you haven’t really seen it since. As a mother of two and a will that will never break, I would never accept anything but greatness by my side and that’s what 24 proved... To be everything I needed when I thought I didn’t need anyone. Now reflecting on the ehhh... ✂️ ✂️ snipsnip. That’s it. Cut them out and move on. 2020 should bring on positivity and greatness... And also redemption 😬. Cheers to you, me and a whole new season of @jerseyshore because let’s be real.... you know you miss us already 🙃 PS... if anyones actually interested in my everyday life..here’s my NyE. Candy land and celebrating before 10pm... because Lord knows these kids are not staying up til midnight.Happy New Years 🎉 #sweats🍷🍕
You mean absolutely everything to me. You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you @jwoww
Meilani was so proud of her makeup
Beautiful day with my best friend
