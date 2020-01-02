trending in COUPLES

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 1 to send a message to her haters and to defend her relationship with boyfriend Zack Carpinello. The MTV star reflected back on the past year and reminded fans that they only see a small portion of her “edited” life on the hit show.

 

 

 

