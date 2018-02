Ben Seewald. “Best friends forever,” Jessa wrote of her hubby in the sweet caption. “I don’t know another dad who is more involved in the diapers, cuddles, wrestling matches and training moments as you are.” The war of words went down on Valentine’s Day after Jessa shared a touching tribute to her husband,. “Best friends forever,” Jessa wrote of her hubby in the sweet caption. “I don’t know another dad who is more involved in the diapers, cuddles, wrestling matches and training moments as you are.”

Unfortunately for Jessa, the focus of her tribute seemed to go to her parenting skills, as fans criticized her for calling some of Ben’s daddy tasks, “training moments.”

“Training is for dogs, not humans,” one user responded. While Jessa has ignored comments like this in the past, the mom-of-two for some reason decided to fight back. “We train for occupations, we train for jobs, we hire personal trainers for our fitness…and we train/teach our kiddos in right behavior in the hopes that they will grow up to be caring, thoughtful and responsible adults,” she wrote. Jessa then sarcastically added, “But I agree – dog are not humans. Thank you for making that distinction.”

The debate then heated up after another fan jumped in, once again calling Jessa out for her “training.” “Those forms of training are a) entered into optionally and willingly by the people involved, and b) don’t ever involve physical punishment,” they wrote.

Jessa kept the back-and-forth going as she responded: “Our boys are well loved (and sometimes a bit spoiled) But it is not good parenting to never tell your child no. We should definitely give reasons for why we ask them to do or not do things.”