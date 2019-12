Photo credit: MEGA

After the photos went viral, sources insisted Justin and Alisha were "just friends." Justin decided to break his silence and issue a public apology to Jessica on Instagram on Wednesday. "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better," he wrote.