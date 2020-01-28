Jessica recalled in her book the exact moment she knew she had to get sober. It was Halloween 2017 when she and her husband Eric Johnson took their daughter, Maxwell, 7, to school. It was 7:30 in the morning and Jessica already had a drink. When the former NFL star, 40, asked his wife to get their kids' costumes ready, Jessica said she wasn't in any state to help. “I am ashamed to say that I don’t know who got them into their costumes that night," she wrote. "I need to stop. Something’s got to stop. And if it’s alcohol that’s doing this and making things worse, then I quit.”



Jessica's Today show interview will air on January 29 on NBC.